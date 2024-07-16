The Consorzio prosciutto di Parma protagonist at the Redentore Festival in Venice

The Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma will be present this year in Venice at the Festa del Redentore which, with its tradition spanning over 400 years, is among the most representative and participatory celebrations of the lagoon city. On the occasion of this anniversary, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July a large area of the Rialto Fish Market, iconic building and heart of the Rialto Market, will be personalized themed Parma Ham and will host entertainment and tasting activities open to all: Visitors can taste Prosciutto di Parma both natural and paired. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, from 19:30 to midnight, and Sunday, July 21, from 11:30 to midnight.

Celebrated every year on the third Sunday of July to commemorate the liberation of the city from the plague in 1577, the Festa Famosissima, as the Festa del Redentore is also known, attracts tens of thousands of people, including tourists and locals. There are many attractions for visitors on the weekend when the festivities take place. Among these stand the fireworks that, on Saturday evening, immerse the basin of San Marco in an unforgettable show of lights, colors and reflections.

The partnership with the Redentore Festival is joined by other activities of enhancement of Parma Ham in the city of Venice, both at a selection of local that will enhance the product at the time of the aperitif, with a special vaporetto totally branded Parma present in the lagoon throughout the month of July.

"We are particularly happy to take part in such a significant event for the city of Venice and for all the people who come from all over the world to experience the unique atmosphere of this Festival -explains Alessandro Utini, president of the Consortium-. The meeting between Parma Ham and the traditions and culture of this unique city we are sure that it will create suggestions of great value, always in the name of distinctiveness and excellence".

Excellence that represents the fil rouge of the new communication activity of the Consortium, with which events are also consistent. "Always an excellent meeting" is, in fact, the title of the campaign underway in Italy, which aims to highlight the values of versatility and naturalness of the product, combined with its ability to generate conviviality in any context.