Nestlè expands the range to support mothers

Maternal health, the health of women before, during and after pregnancy, is a critical stage of many women's lives. During pregnancy, a third of women worldwide experience anaemia due to iron deficiency, and studies show that, in North America, for example, 20% to 60% of women do not meet their daily required intake of omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce risk of preterm births. Gestational diabetes is also a condition that can develop during pregnancy and cause complications for both the mother and baby.

To meet the unique nutritional needs of women as they embark on motherhood, Nestlé has developed a range of tailored nutritional solutions under the Materna brand. These include:

Materna DHA supplement: This solution contributes to omega-3 needs during preconception, pregnancy, and lactation.

Materna multivitamins: This range contains a 20+ micronutrient blend, which includes 100% of the WHO recommended intake of folic acid and helps to improve the conditions for the absorption of nutrients in the digestive system of pregnant women.

Materna G-Balance: This is designed to help pregnant women at risk of gestational diabetes control their blood glucose levels with a specific blend that contains myo-inositol.

Materna OPTI-LAC is a supplement that helps breastfeeding mothers reduce breast pain caused by bacterial mastitis, which is one of the leading reasons why mothers stop breastfeeding early.

"Nestlé is committed to providing nutrition solutions that cater specifically to women's needs during different life stages. Our focus is on making each milestone of the motherhood journey a positive experience, ensuring the health and well-being of both women and their babies through the power of nutrition," said Aude Rey, Global Category Head Adult & Maternal Nutrition at Nestlé. "There is a need to raise awareness of women's health-related matters and provide a broader range of solutions so that women can manage their own lives and enhance their own health through adequate and appropriate nutrition," she added.

Initiatives to close the women's health gap represent a growing market and could potentially boost the global economy by $1 trillion annually by 2040. This opportunity is partly driven by the development of solutions to overcome nutritional deficiencies and address specific health concerns. The increasing life expectancy of women is also contributing to the growth of this category.

Materna is a well-known brand, already present in several countries. Nestlé plans to expand its geographic footprint in the maternal health space across Latin America, North America and Asia. Given the role that nutrition plays in supporting maternal health, Nestlé scientists and researchers are building on their long-standing expertise in women's health and nutrition to develop an even broader range of solutions to support women's health and well-being.