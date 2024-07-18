Metro Italia: David Albert new director of Offer Management

Metro Italia has announced the appointment of David Albert as new Director of Offer Management. Albert will succeed Romain Pobé with effect from 1 August 2024. Current director of Offer Management Makro Portugal and director of Offer Management Aviludo, David Albert began his career in 2002 at the French headquarters of Metro and boasts a rich international career and consolidated experience within the Group. During his professional career he held various roles in the Sourcing sector, becoming Head of Area Dry-Food in Metro Hungary in 2010. Three years later he returned to Metro France as Head of Area Dry, to be subsequently appointed Regional Operations Manager in 2017. After moving to Metro Turkey as Regional Operations Manager and Head of Store Operations, he was appointed Commercial Director of Makro Portugal, before taking up his current position in January 2023.

Albert will have the objective of consolidating the relationship with suppliers and the implementation of the strategy focused on multi-channel, constantly updating the commercial offer based on the needs of Horeca professionals, and enhancing branded products even more. By joining Metro's Italian team, the French manager now aims to "consolidate and further push our multi-channel strategy in the local market. Italy is recognized throughout the world for its culinary culture and its food and wine", he continues, " and our commitment is to promote it by supporting producers who use our network to make their products known to professionals in the HoReCa world".

"As we pursue our strategy, we aim to consolidate the growth of our offerings, elevate our branded, ultra-fresh and local products, and to continually pioneer innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers and the entire supply chain”, concludes Albert, who will be part of the Board of Directors of Metro Italia reporting directly to the CEO Arnoud J. van Wingerde .