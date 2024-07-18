Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Cantuccini Toscani PGI: production at 3543 tonnes in 2023
Over half of the biscuits are destined for export. And in the meantime the Protection Consortium launches a survey
Driven by exports, sales of Cantuccini Toscani PGI totaled a production of 3543 tonnes in 2023. A few months after recognition as a geographical indication, the renowned almond biscuits saw foreign markets absorb over 50 % of volumes.At the same time, the Consortium for the Protection of Tuscan Cantuccini took the opportunity to launch a survey among consumers. “This is an important opportunity for c...
