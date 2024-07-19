Starbucks opens second store in Naples

The second Starbucks store in the city, the third in Campania and the 43rd in Italy, opens today at Napoli Centrale station, in partnership with Percassi, exclusive licensee of the brand in Italy, and in collaboration with Grandi Stazioni Retail. The Napoli Centrale railway station now has around 250 thousand visits a day (90 million a year) and represents the main intermodal hub of the city and the most important railway hub in southern Italy. With the redevelopment of all the areas intended for commercial and restaurant services, such as the Food Hall, the station has also become attractive for the city and the number of visitors has grown further.

As with the recent opening in June in the splendid setting of Galleria Umberto I, eighteen new qualified jobs were created for this opening too, after an in-depth training course supported by the partners (Starbucks employees).

The interiors of the new venue, which extends over a single floor of approximately 80 m2, are characterized by the shades of blue, which draw inspiration from the sea and the Gulf of Naples, reflecting the beauty of the city's landscape and the natural habitat of the mermaid, as well as the very famous Neapolitan football team. The brass and oak wood details bring back this dimension, while the lighting elements and the perforated metal refer to the lightness and liveliness of the sea.

Starbucks partners are ready to welcome customers at the counter every day of the week, in the bustle of travelers and passers-by, offering the latest innovations, such as the new hot and cold Crème Brulée-flavoured drinks, as well as the more classic proposals, like Frappuccino and espresso. These are accompanied by a very tasty food offer: from couscous salads to salmon bagels, from sandwiches to savory brioche, to which are added traditional Italian desserts, from the classic stuffed or empty croissant to the Neapolitan puff pastry, in addition to the more international ones muffins, donuts and cheese cakes. To enjoy a regenerating break, the new store also has around twenty seats, so you can enjoy a breakfast, lunch or snack with greater peace of mind.

“Naples is a very important place for us", commented Matteo Morandi , CEO of Starbucks Italy. "We received a very positive welcome on the occasion of the opening of our first Neapolitan store, in the splendid setting of Galleria Umberto I. With this new opening, we have focused on the travel retail format, a strategic channel for us, considering the very high influx of international tourists and commuters. We continue our journey in this wonderful city, always with the utmost respect for the territory and our partners, with new openings on the horizon in the country during the year".