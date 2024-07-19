Riminifiera: two new temporary pavilions

The construction works for the construction of the temporary structures of the Rimini exhibition center of the Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg) have started in recent days. “At the end of the works", announces the president of Ieg Maurizio Ermeti , "two new exhibition areas will be available to better support the commercial growth of Ecomondo 2024, the next edition of which is scheduled for 5 to 8 November, and of Sigep World 2025, from 18 to 22 January. The new areas can then be used for all the events planned in the Rimini exhibition centre".

“The two new structures", explains Corrado Peraboni , CEO of Ieg, "will have architectural continuity with the existing pavilions and, like these, will be exhibitively performing. The intervention area is 8,300 m2 and will be located in front of the current East entrance, an entrance that will be built from scratch and positioned at the center of the work". The two temporary structures will be connected directly and via two tunnels to the 'twin' pavilions B7 and D7. The aim is to use them until the new circular pavilion is available, which will be built at the West entrance and whose completion is scheduled for the end of 2027.

The overall coordination of the works is carried out by the Ieg Operations Team and the design supervision, works management and safety is by Mijic Architects. The program envisages the completion of the building works, by the Pesaresi company, by the end of July. The preparation of the temporary structure by the German company Hts will then begin, finishing at the beginning of September. This will be followed by the construction of the systems designed by Polistudio di Riccione and built by F.lli Franchini, which will end in mid-October. Other consultants are Studio TI for safety and Studio Sarti for the structural part. The intervention will lead to a temporary reduction of approximately 250 parking spaces but an area acquired by Ieg near the South entrance will be organized as a car park to permanently accommodate approximately 1,500 parking spaces.