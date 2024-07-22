Italian cured meats: exports recovering (+12.8%) in the first quarter of 2024

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The export of Italian pork, after the collapse recorded in March 2024 (-10.4% on March 2023), recovered in April (+13.4%), completely reversing the fortunes of the first quarter, whose overall numbers they speak of a moderate increase in volume (+1.4%) and a much more significant growth in value (+14.4%), for a total of 821.6 million euros. This is reported by the analysis of the Teseo by Clal website....