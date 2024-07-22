It does not receive public funding
Italian cured meats: exports recovering (+12.8%) in the first quarter of 2024

The fate of domestic consumption is different, because PDOs are penalized by competitive foreign prices

The export of Italian pork, after the collapse recorded in March 2024 (-10.4% on March 2023), recovered in April (+13.4%), completely reversing the fortunes of the first quarter, whose overall numbers they speak of a moderate increase in volume (+1.4%) and a much more significant growth in value (+14.4%), for a total of 821.6 million euros. This is reported by the analysis of the Teseo by Clal website....

