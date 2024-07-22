Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Italian cured meats: exports recovering (+12.8%) in the first quarter of 2024
The fate of domestic consumption is different, because PDOs are penalized by competitive foreign prices
The export of Italian pork, after the collapse recorded in March 2024 (-10.4% on March 2023), recovered in April (+13.4%), completely reversing the fortunes of the first quarter, whose overall numbers they speak of a moderate increase in volume (+1.4%) and a much more significant growth in value (+14.4%), for a total of 821.6 million euros. This is reported by the analysis of the Teseo by Clal website....
