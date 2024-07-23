Food delivery: EU Commission investigates suspected dominant position

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The European Commission has launched a formal antitrust investigation into whether Delivery Hero and Glovo have breached EU competition rules by participating in a cartel in the online ordering and delivery of food, groceries and other daily consumer goods in Space European economy (EEA). Delivery Hero and Glovo are two of the largest food delivery companies in Europe. Since July 2018, Delivery Hero...