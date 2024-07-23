Lidl invests 1.5 billion in Uk for beef

Lidl Great Britain will invest 1.5 billion pounds in British beef production over the next 5 years. This was stated by the supermarket chain itself in a statement stressing that it is “setting a new standard in sustainable beef production with its market-leading program.”

In partnership with British beef suppliers, Lidl pledges to invest £1.5 billion, or more than 1.7 billion Euro, in the British beef industry over the next five years as part of its broader commitment to source 100% British beef.

Lidl also announces the launch of the Sustainable beef group to support farmers who are transitioning to sustainable practices: those in the group will be rewarded if they have achieved a reduction in carbon intensity, as well as adopted regenerative farming techniques to improve pasture management, biodiversity, and soil and water quality parameters that are unique to each farm. The discounter, the official statement points out, “will also work with these farmers to improve herd performance, and all initiatives will naturally contribute to improved farm profitability”.

In partnership with independent agriculture and sustainability consultancy Promar, each farm will be offered customized advice to reduce carbon emissions and support the sustainable growth of their operations over time.

As part of their partnership, Lidl and Dunbia, an Irish red meat processor, have set a goal to reduce the emission intensity of the scope 3 range by 28% per ton of finished product, by 2030. In addition, the note adds, the Grass Fed range, which is meat obtained from the slaughter of cattle that are pasture-raised and feed only on grass, ensures that the cattle spend a minimum of 180 days outdoors on pasture each year, with a diet consisting of at least 70% grass.

“This market-leading program confirms our long-term commitment to buying 100% British meat by investing significantly in sustainable practices that exceed industry standards -explains Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer of Lidl GB-. It ensures our customers can continue to enjoy the best high-quality, sustainably sourced British beef at the lowest possible prices”.

“This initiative -adds Gill Higgins, group Sustainability director, UK & Ireland at Dunbia- will support UK farmers in adopting more sustainable farming methods while ensuring a steady supply of high-quality beef for Lidl and its customers. This is an excellent example of how strategic partnerships and supply chain investments can support progress in the agribusiness industry.

In February 2024, Lidl launched a vacuum-packed mince solution across its entire range, made in partnership with leading beef supplier Dunbia, reducing plastic use by 300 tons per year. Other supplier initiatives include a £500 million, or nearly 600 million Euro, investment in the British pork industry to address recent challenges and support the production of high-quality British pork. Lidl has also partnered with Pembrokeshire Creamery to become the first supermarket to sell milk produced and bottled in Wales.