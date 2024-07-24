Carrefour "adopts" Centric PLM to enhance purchasing strategies

Centric Software, the market leader in product lifecycle management, announces a partnership with Carrefour. As part of its mission to make its products accessible and convenient for everyone, and support its 2026 strategic goals, Carrefour is focusing its efforts on building a state-of-the-art digital retail company. The project involves the G6 countries in Europe: France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Romania, and Poland.

To create this new digital retail reality, strengthen its purchasing strategy and optimize processes, Carrefour conducted a search for a PLM solution: after evaluating a number of options, the official press release points out, the French supermarket chain “chose Centric PLM as the basis to support its ambitious strategic goals for 2026.”

Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions for the planning, formulation, development, sourcing, production, and sales of consumer products in the food & beverage, grocery, and multi-category retail sectors in order to ensure the realization of strategic and operational digital transformation goals. The company is based in Campbell, California, and has retail giants such as Kroger, Auchan, and Tesco among its clients.

Centric's “proven broad functional coverage for food and hpc (home and personal care) products, intuitive user experience, modularity and flexibility of the solution as well as Centric PLM's strong technical foundation” were the features that led Carrefour to make this decision.

“We are thrilled that Carrefour has chosen Centric Software as a partner to support its 2026 strategic goals -explains Fabrice Canonge, president of Centric Software-. With Centric PLM as the foundation of their digital transformation, we look forward to seeing Carrefour continue to make quality services, products and food accessible to all, across all channels”.



