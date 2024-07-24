"Stop fake food": popular initiative registered by the EU Commission

The European Commission decided today to register two European citizens' initiatives, entitled "Stop Cruelty Stop Slaughter" and "Stop fake food: origin on the label".

The organizers of the first initiative call on the Commission to introduce incentives for the production of plant proteins, including plant-based milk and egg substitutes, and for the production of cultured meat. They also ask to reduce the number of animals bred and to progressively close all food farms.

The other initiative, the one relating to fake food, invites the Commission to propose measures aimed at ensuring that European consumers have access to transparent information regarding the food products they purchase and that their expectations in terms of quality and sustainability are respected. It is also required to ensure clear and explicit origin labeling for all food products and to comply with consistent environmental, health and labor standards in the internal market.

Since both European Citizens' Initiatives meet the formal conditions set out in the applicable legislation, the Commission considers them legally admissible but has not, at this stage, analyzed their merits. The content of the initiatives expresses exclusively the point of view of the organizers and cannot in any way be considered representative of the opinion of the Commission.

Starting today, the date of registration of the initiatives, the organizers have six months to start collecting signatures. If the initiatives obtain at least one million declarations of support within a year, reaching the minimum number of signatories expected in at least seven different Member States, the Commission will be required to act, deciding whether or not to intervene in response to the request and justifying the decision.