Beer&Food Attraction conquers the Bar Industry with the Mixology Village

An established point of reference for the eating-out sector, Beer&Food Attraction is preparing for a 2025 edition that will dominate the national scene of the Beverage & Bar Industry. Alongside the excellent Italian and international breweries (craft and mainstream) and the most complete offering in the beverage world, from mineral waters to fruit juices, from soft drinks to spirits, the Mixology space is growing with the introduction of new categories such as sparkling wines . Fuoricasa at Beer&Food Attraction will also be represented by the varied Food proposal with ready-to-eat products for the casual dining channel.

Beer&Food Attraction will also become the stage of the SuperHoreca universe, thanks to the strengthening of the offer that revolves around the aperitif ritual. Thus the art of mixing will find its maximum expression in the Mixology Village, which will enhance the companies producing spirits and small bartending equipment, also incorporating the third edition of Mixology Circus, a reference event for the spirits world. Another flagship innovation will be Sparkling&Mix, the exhibition area in which sparkling wines for the cocktail world will emerge.

The 10th edition of Beer&Food Attraction – The Eating Out Experience Show, signed by Italian Exhibition Group, will be held at the Rimini Fair from 16 to 18 February 2025 at the same time as the 7th edition of BBTech expo, the exhibition for processing and packaging technologies, raw materials and accessories for beers and drinks and at the 14th edition of the Italgrob International Horeca Meeting, which brings together operators in the Horeca supply chain. Thanks to the collaboration between Ice Agency-Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the network of regional advisors of Italian Exhibition Group, the presence of over 130 buyers from 40 countries has already been confirmed.

Beer&FoodAttraction will bring together all the Horeca supply chains in the spaces of the fair where partnerships will take shape with the main sector entities, including Italgrob - Italian Federation of Horeca Distributors, Fic (Italian Chefs Federation), Assobirra, Unionbirrai, World Association of Chefs Societies. The Food park will be enriched with ready-to-eat products to accommodate consumption and trends of casual dining, a rapidly growing sector that combines quick service with the quality of culinary offerings. At the fair there will be the widest offer of frozen food, pizza bases, burgers and meats, appetizers, snacks, sauces, vegan and street food. Furthermore, the Beverage project will become even richer, intercepting the most popular categories in the sector, such as No Alcohol and Low Alcohol products which are increasingly attracting Millennials and Generation Z.

The event will host a rich schedule of events and professional training masterclasses to outline the new routes for the future of away from home. Training meetings on beer and technologies will be held in the Beer&Tech Arena. The big competitions will return, such as the Beer of the Year Competition and the Italian Craft Beer Conference organized by Unionbirrai. The Food arenas will instead be animated by the Italian Cuisine Championships organized by the Italian Chefs Federation and by the Global Chefs Challenge European Gran Prix 2025, the European haute cuisine selection event, preparatory to the world championship of the Worldchefs circuit.

For the second consecutive year the Innovation Award will be staged, intended for exhibiting companies. During this edition, a real gallery of new products will be created to highlight the excellence of individual companies. With the collaboration of the National Association of Young Innovators (ANGI), the Start-up Area will be developed, a talent incubator in which twenty Italian start-ups will converge and where the most innovative project in the sector will be decreed.