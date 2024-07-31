Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Hospitality 2025: 50% of the spaces already assigned
The Hospitality Hall in Riva del Garda has an ever-increasing number of international presences
Hospitality - The Salone dell'Accoglienza, the most complete Italian fair dedicated to the Ho.Re.Ca. sector, is once again certified as an international event. A guarantee of quality and reliability, certification offers exhibitors the opportunity to request contributions for participation. In fact, Simest's incentives and financing continue, intended in particular for micro, small and medium-sized...
lml - 43026
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency