La Doria, from sauces to pasta

The pasta factory in turn reinvests in the controlling holding company of La Doria.

Busy summer for La Doria, the Salerno canning group controlled by Investindustrial. After the acquisition of Clas sauces a few days ago (see EFA News article ), the company has announced the acquisition of the business unit of the Pastificio di Martino Gaetano e F.lli SpA dedicated to the production and marketing of dry pasta for private labels. Furthermore, it repurchases the share, equal to 13%, held by Pastificio Di Martino itself in LDH Ltd, English company controlled by La Doria.

To seal the new alliance, Pastificio Di Martino, the historic pasta brand from Gragnano, will reinvest to acquire a minority stake in the controlling holding company of the La Doria Group. Giuseppe Di Martino, the third generation at the helm of the company, will take on the role of "key pasta advisor" for the La Doria Group, bringing his profound experience in the pasta sector.

The operation also involves the stipulation of commercial agreements between the La Doria Group and Pastificio Di Martino, active in the production and marketing of dry and fresh pasta with its historic brands “Pastificio Di Martino”, “Pastificio Antonio Amato” and “Pastificio dei Fields".

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Pastificio Di Martino business unit dedicated to the production and marketing of private label dry pasta recorded revenues of Euro 108 million in 2023 and produced 107 thousand tons of dry pasta.