Eviso launches itself into the distribution of apples

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Eviso SpA, a Commod-Tech company, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, with a proprietary artificial intelligence infrastructure that operates in the raw materials sector (electricity, gas, apples), announces the signing of a long-term agreement with a prestigious company European reference point in fruit processing for the supply of apples destined for the industry through SmartMele, Eviso's...