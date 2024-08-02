Caciottone Norcia: PGI recognized by the EU

In the Official Journal of the European Union of 2 August 2024, the name "Caciottone di Norcia PGI" was definitively registered which, according to updated data from the Qualivita Observatory, in the food sector is number 150 of the Italian PGIs and number 328 in the total of the agri-food Geographical Indications of Italy, as well as the number 11 denomination among the PDO PGI of Food for Umbria.

Caciottone di Norcia PGI is a cylindrical cheese with rounded faces, produced with pasteurized bovine milk, between 90 and 95%, and pasteurized sheep's milk, between 5 and 10%, and matured for a minimum of 20 days up to a maximum of 12 months. The production area of Caciottone di Norcia PGI includes the municipalities of Norcia, Cascia, Monteleone di Spoleto, Preci and Poggiodomo in the province of Perugia, in Umbria. Caciottone di Norcia PGI has a cylindrical shape, measuring between 20 and 22 cm in diameter, with rounded faces and a straight heel, with a height of between 9 and 11 cm; the weight is approximately 3.2 kg. Externally it has a smooth, washed, thin rind and a color that varies from straw yellow to yellow ocher depending on the maturation. The paste has a soft and buttery consistency, more tenacious near the rind; when cut, the color is white tending towards straw yellow, with slight holes. On the palate it is fragrant, aromatic with a characteristic aftertaste of cream; the smell is lactic, cooked lactic and/or cooked butter.

The production method is as follows: the milk is pasteurized between 70 and 73° C for a time interval of between 37 and 75 seconds and subsequently inoculated with streptococci and lactobacilli and coagulated with calf rennet at a temperature between 35 and 40 °C, coagulation must be achieved within a maximum of 35 minutes. The curd thus obtained, cut until it has a size similar to that of a grain of corn, is placed in molds and subjected to stewing at 35-40 °C; during stewing the shapes are turned 3 to 4 times. This is followed by the salting of the forms which is carried out by immersion in brine, for a minimum of 24 up to 36 hours, or by dry salting; after salting, the Caciottone di Norcia PGI is matured in cells for a period of a minimum of 20 days up to a maximum of 12 months. Before being placed on the market the forms are washed. Processing with resins or waxes is permitted.

According to updated data from the Qualivita Observatory, with Caciottone di Norcia IGP Italy reaches a total of 857 Dop IGP Stg products in the Food, Wine and Spirits Drinks sectors. Caciottone di Norcia PGI is product 32 in the basket of PDO PGI food and wine from Umbria.

With the registration of the new PGI, Italy reaches 328 Food GIs - of which 174 PDOs, 150 PGIs and 4 Stg - to which are added 529 wine products, for a total of 857 PDO PGI Stg denominations, and considering the 35 PGIs of Spirit Drinks a total of 892 Geographical Indications is reached. Caciottone di Norcia PGI belongs to Class 1.3. Cheeses, which reaches 57 PDO PGI denominations.

Umbria has 32 Dop Igp denominations - of which 11 from the food sector and 21 from the wine sector - to which are added the 4 Stg recognized throughout the national territory as well as 2 IG for Spirit Drinks. Food sector: Umbria has 11 denominations of which 4 Dop and 7 Igp (in addition to the 4 Stg). The registered product belongs to Class 1.3. Cheeses with 3 denominations.