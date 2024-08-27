Baladin open fest, in Turin the festival of Italian craft beer

From 6 to 8 September, the Baladin Open Fest 2024, the celebration of Italian craft beer will be staged. One hundred craft breweries will be present with more than 100 beers to tap in Turin, in piazzale Valdo Fusi, home of the Open Baladin Torino that just in those days, will celebrate the first 10 years of activity. The hours of the kermesse are: Friday 6 from 17 to one in the night; Saturday 7 from 12 to one; Sunday 8 from 12 to 24.

Every day, on the stage of the "cultural-birraria" area, master brewers, beer experts, Slow Food members will be around to tell stories about craft beer, the Italian agricultural sector and much more. To coordinate, the staff of the Union Tasters Beers.

To welcome colleagues from all regions of Italy, explains the official communiqué of the event, a large representation of breweries in Piedmont: to represent the Italian agricultural chain for the production of craft beer, breweries affiliated to the Consorzio Birra Italiana and the Consorzio Birra Origine Piemonte. To accompany the beers, a selection of street food and the cuisine of Open Baladin Torino.

During the event, a Slow Food booth will be active to provide information about Terra Madre, for members who will get a number of benefits in the course of Terra Madre and where it will be possible to buy beer books published by Slow Food Publisher.

The three days of craft beer from all over Italy will be accompanied by treats and lots of fun to share with friends and family. The event, organized in collaboration with EatBin (non-profit social promotion association committed to the enhancement, protection and promotion of Piedmontese food and wine excellence) and To Be Events, has been sponsored by the Piedmont Region and the City of Turin.