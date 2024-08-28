Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Amalfi Acquires Richelieu Foods Sauces
Investindustrial subsidiary acquires fourth US business in two years
The sauces of Richelieu Foods, a US group producing frozen pizzas, sauces and condiments, have been acquired by the Italian Amalfi, a company in the food sector of Investindustrial. The operation took place in June, but the news was published only a few days ago by the BeBeez website. This is the fourth overseas acquisition for Amalfi, which, already in 2022, acquired part of the prepared foods division...
