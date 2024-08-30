Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Casalasco in Melbourne for the Fine food Australia
From 2 to 5 September at its stand the company brings the brand Pomì and the range for co-packing and private label
Casalasco Agricultural Company is increasingly international. From 2 to 5 September, it will participate in Fine food Australia, the most important fair in the country, dedicated to the agri-food sector. In its own stand (HB16) Casalasco will present the products of the famous brand Pomì and the wide range for co-packing and private label activities. Fine food Australia, which this year celebrates i...
fc - 43428
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency