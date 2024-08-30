It does not receive public funding
Casalasco in Melbourne for the Fine food Australia

From 2 to 5 September at its stand the company brings the brand Pomì and the range for co-packing and private label

Casalasco Agricultural Company is increasingly international. From 2 to 5 September, it will participate in Fine food Australia, the most important fair in the country, dedicated to the agri-food sector. In its own stand (HB16) Casalasco will present the products of the famous brand Pomì and the wide range for co-packing and private label activities. Fine food Australia, which this year celebrates i...

