Sardinian food industry in tour in Düsseldorf

Itkam, the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Germany presents in collaboration with the Special Company promotional services centre for companies from Cagliari-Oristano the food and wine specialties of 14 Sardinian producers at the Rolling Pin Convention to be held in Düsseldorf from 30 September to 1 October 2024. The event, which has among its partners Italian Exhibition Group, hosts for the first time products and producers from the region of Sardinia that present their gastronomic specialties in what is considered the second largest food symposium in Europe.



An event, says Itkam, which draws the culinary elite to Düsseldorf: chefs, sommeliers, bartenders and gastronomic professionals from all over Germany come together to share their experiences and culinary know-how. With five stages equipped for cooking shows and masterclasses, the Rolling Pin Convention hosts over 100 sessions where industry experts present the most innovative culinary trends.



Sardinia, the presentation note emphasizes, is known for its gastronomic tradition, a perfect blend of the delights of the sea and the products of the many local farms. The scent of salt air and sunny climate are two elements that characterize the culinary offer of the island, always appreciated by German gourmets. Not surprisingly, Sardinia is a popular destination for those looking for summer holidays full of taste and natural beauty.



On the occasion of the Convention, Itkam will organize B2B meetings with the participating Sardinian companies: the activities planned will include two masterclasses and cooking show, where participants can attend the preparation and tasting of typical products of the island. The traditional Fregola mullet, passing through the pecorino cheeses, accompanied by local wines, liqueurs and bread carasau, in a unique tasting route.

Stefania Lettini, well-known television face and ambassador of the made in Italy in Germany, together with Gianluca Casini, president of the Italian chefs' association in Germany, will accompany the participants on a sensory journey, telling the culinary wealth of Sardinia through the products of the participating companies, offering a unique experience.