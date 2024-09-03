PharmaNutra arrives in Germany with Sideral products

PharmaNutra S.p.a. company founded in 2003 by the brothers Andrea and Roberto Lacorte, specialized in mineral-based nutritional supplements, communicates "the imminent concretion" of the partnership signed in 2021 with Fresenius Kabi, The European Commission, DG XIII, has published a call for proposals for a new European Research Centre for Advanced Medicine. The agreement, stresses the statement of the nutraceutical company of Pisa, is "crucial in the project of dissemination of its products in Europe".

With the partnership, in fact, will be distributed in Germany by Fresenius Kabi, both SiderAL Forte 30 mg (stick format) and SiderAL 14mg (stick format), two products from the line of nutritional supplements based on iron made on the basis of Sucrosomal Technology. On 18 September, the Sideral product launch event will be held in Frankfurt with the German company’s sales network and PharmaNutra management.

The commercialization of SiderAL Forte 30mg and SiderAL 14mg on the German market, explains the company from Pisa, "is the first tangible result of the exclusive distribution contract for Germany signed in June 2021 with Fresenius Kabi, The world’s largest pharmaceutical company with which PharmaNutra has had a strong partnership since 2015 for the distribution of its products in Austria and Hungary." During this time, the German company defined a "Strategic development plan, in which the basis has been laid for exploiting the potential of Sideral products in Germany", a market with enormous potential, the second in Europe in terms of sales volumes of supplements.

The Sucrosomal technology, according to the company’s note based in Pisa, "is an innovative delivery system, designed and patented by PharmaNutra, that improves absorption and tolerability of micro-elements, macro-elements and phyto extracts essential for the human organism". A technology that, the noted, numerous independent scientific studies have shown to be objectively more effective than conventional martial treatments in improving blood parameters in subjects with iron deficiency anemia.

"The time elapsed between the signing of the agreement with Fresenius Kabi and the marketing of the first two products under the SiderAL brand, was used to carry out focus groups and market research, the German market -explains Carlo Volpi, ceo of PharmaNutra-. We are very excited to finally launch our Sucrosomal Iron in Germany with such a strong and important partner as Fresenius Kabi, also known for its intense scientific research. An essential aspect which will enable us to exploit the enormous potential of our patented technology".

Founded and led by president Andrea Lacorte and vice-president Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra is a company founded in 2003 that develops unique nutritional supplements and innovative medical devices, taking care of the entire production process, from the proprietary raw materials to the finished product: it is a leader in the production of iron-based nutritional supplements with the SiderAL brand. In Italy, sales activity is carried out through a network of over 160 scientific commercial informants: sales abroad are guaranteed in more than 71 countries through 45 partners selected from the best pharmaceutical companies.

The first quarter of 2024 closed with sales revenues at 23.7 million euros (+0.5% compared to 31/03/2023), ebitda at 5 million Euros (-24.8% compared to 31/03/2023, -5.2% net of the impact of operating expenses for the implementation of new projects amounting to approximately 1.4 million) and net profit for the period at 2.6 million Euros (-43.2% compared to 31/03/2023) with a net financial position at 6 million Euros (+3.4 million compared to 31/12/2023)