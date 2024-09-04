It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Unifrutti: Verfrut acquisition completed

The group consolidates its presence in Chile and Peru, key lands for the fruit and vegetable market

Unifrutti Group announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of Sociedad Exportadora Verfrut SA (“Verfrut”), a leading integrated fruit producer and exporter with over 7,500 hectares of operations in Chile and Peru. With the addition of Verfrut, Unifrutti consolidates its portfolio of grapes, cherries, apples and blueberries, becoming one of the largest producers of table gra...

lml - 43541

EFA News - European Food Agency
Related
Similar