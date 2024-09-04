Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Unifrutti: Verfrut acquisition completed
The group consolidates its presence in Chile and Peru, key lands for the fruit and vegetable market
Unifrutti Group announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of Sociedad Exportadora Verfrut SA (“Verfrut”), a leading integrated fruit producer and exporter with over 7,500 hectares of operations in Chile and Peru. With the addition of Verfrut, Unifrutti consolidates its portfolio of grapes, cherries, apples and blueberries, becoming one of the largest producers of table gra...
lml - 43541
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency