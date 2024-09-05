Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Brio closes 2023/24 with a turnover of 56 million euros
The presence in the large-scale retail trade is increasingly consolidated, with foreign sales accounting for 50% of the turnover
Turnover of 56 million euros (+11% compared to last year) and consolidation of volumes sold: the balance sheet of Brio, a company of the Alegra Group specialized in organic fruit and vegetables, is positive for the financial year 1 July 2023 - 1 July 2024. The excellent performance on foreign markets and the winning synergy with Alce Nero, a brand that continues to increase its notoriety and penetration...
