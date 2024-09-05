It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Brio closes 2023/24 with a turnover of 56 million euros

The presence in the large-scale retail trade is increasingly consolidated, with foreign sales accounting for 50% of the turnover

Turnover of 56 million euros (+11% compared to last year) and consolidation of volumes sold: the balance sheet of Brio, a company of the Alegra Group specialized in organic fruit and vegetables, is positive for the financial year 1 July 2023 - 1 July 2024. The excellent performance on foreign markets and the winning synergy with Alce Nero, a brand that continues to increase its notoriety and penetration...

lml - 43584

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar