Acetaie Aperte scalda i motori, tra degustazioni e visite guidate

Oils and condiments Balsamic Vinegar: "Acetaie Aperte" warms up its engines, with tastings and guided tours

Appointment in Modena, on September 29th for the open day promoted by the two main consortia of the product

An unmissable opportunity for lovers of taste and tradition: the 2024 edition of Acetaie Aperte will be held on September 29, an event organized by the "Terre del Balsamico" consortium, an entity born... more