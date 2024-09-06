Balsamic Vinegar: "Acetaie Aperte" warms up its engines, with tastings and guided tours

An unmissable opportunity for lovers of taste and tradition: the 2024 edition of Acetaie Aperte will be held on September 29, an event organized by the "Terre del Balsamico" consortium, an entity born from the partnership between the Consortia for the protection of Modena PGI Balsamic Vinegar and Modena PDO Traditional Balsamic Vinegar. During this special day, the vinegar factories of the province of Modena will open their doors to allow visitors to discover the secrets of Modena PGI Balsamic Vinegar and Modena PDO Traditional Balsamic Vinegar.

The program mainly includes guided tours and tastings of the precious "Traditional Balsamic Vinegar" and the famous Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, both pure and combined with other local specialties. In addition to these sensory experiences, numerous collateral events will enrich the day, offering visitors the opportunity to explore the scenic beauty of the Food Valley.

Modena is a province of excellence in the Italian food and wine scene, with the largest number of geographical indications at a national level. Modena PGI Balsamic Vinegar is a true ambassador of Made in Italy in the world, with over 100 million liters produced every year and a consumer value that exceeds one billion euros. This vinegar, exported to over 130 countries, represents not only a product, but also the culture, history and savoir-faire of Modena.



On the other hand, Modena PDO Traditional Balsamic Vinegar, with its production limited to only 15,000 liters per year and a turnover of approximately 5 million euros, embodies an ancient tradition that has been handed down for centuries. This exclusive product, which requires incredibly long aging times, is 70% exported, and is a living testimony to an artisanal production process that gives unique and unforgettable flavors.

Enrico Corsini, president of the Consorzio Le Terre del Balsamico, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, underlining how the affection of the public and the growing interest around these products push the consortia to continue in the direction of a promotion that is ever closer to the consumer. Acetaie Aperte represents the culmination of this activity, maintaining the main objective of Protection and Promotion of Modena PGI Balsamic Vinegar and Modena Traditional PDO Balsamic Vinegar.



For those who will participate, it is advisable to wear comfortable shoes and prepare for a 360-degree sensory journey, which begins in the vineyards and ends in the aging rooms, accompanied by the stories of the producers. For some vinegar factories, reservations will be required, and all the detailed information on programs, access methods and addresses will soon be available on the website www.acetaieaperte.com.