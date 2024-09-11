Macfrut 2025: Egypt and Africa strategic hubs

Among the novelties: Lazio Region Partner, Potato as a symbolic product, symposium on biotechnology

Egypt international partner, Lazio Region protagonist, potato symbolic product, the World Symposium on Biotechnology, thematic focuses with the new entry of “The Healthy Food” Show” presented in an innovative and spectacular way. These are some of the new features of the 42nd edition of Macfrut, the international fruit and vegetable supply chain fair, which will start from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May 2025 (compared to the traditional opening on Wednesday).

The only trade fair in the international sector, scheduled at the Rimini Expo Centre, the event is characterised by its uniqueness in networking three key elements for the growth of the sector: Business, an event tailored to professional operators in the sector; Networking, an exclusive free business to business service for exhibitors and buyers created through a dedicated platform; Knowledge, contents “certified” by a pool of internationally renowned experts who guarantee the quality of the themes and intercept the innovations in the sector.

The presentation of the 42nd edition took place in Cairo in the presence of: Michele Quaroni , Italian ambassador to Egypt; Khaled Emara , ambassador of the Ministry of International Affairs - EU Department; Matteo Zoppas , president of Agenzia Ice (in video message); Renzo Piraccini , president of Macfrut; Giancarlo Righini , councilor for Agriculture and Budget of the Lazio Region; Mostafa El Naggari , vice president of Expolink Egypt; Stefano Gagliardi for Fieravicola.

The choice of the presentation in Cairo is no coincidence, since Egypt will be the international protagonist of Macfrut 2025. A strategic country in the Mediterranean area, it has long chosen Macfrut as the global showcase for the growth of its fruit and vegetable system. During the three-day trade fair, Egypt will be the protagonist with events, tastings, meetings and international presentations together with a large institutional and business delegation. With this international partnership, Macfrut continues its attention for the Middle East, increasingly central markets for our country. Macfrut 2025 confirms its increasingly international soul through a rich schedule of presentations around the world and incoming buyers, created in collaboration with the ICE Agency. The partnership with the Crèdite Agricole banking group, business partner of the trade fair, is also confirmed.

Lazio will be at the center of the 42nd edition of the trade fair: a worthy setting for a sector worth over 1 billion euros, in a region known for the specialization of its fruit-growing production districts (10,000 hectares of Kiwi in Latina, 24,000 hectares of hazelnuts in Viterbo) and horticulture, with almost 9,000 hectares in greenhouses and over 18,000 hectares in open fields, between Latina, Litorale Romano and Viterbo. A sector that expresses dozens of references for fresh consumption, for frozen products and, in recent years, fuels a strong growth of IV and V range products to attest to the innovation of companies attentive to changes in consumer styles.

Among the most widespread products in the world, its global cultivation area is around 18 million hectares, the Potato will be the protagonist product. The fair will host The International Potato Symposium structured over several days with moments of in-depth discussion together with international operators, global stakeholders and top researchers on technical and scientific aspects. In more detail, the event includes a focus on potato cultivation in Europe, an in-depth analysis of phytosanitary aspects, a focus on markets, to conclude with consumption and product innovation. The fair will have a dedicated exhibition area, networking activities and field visits. Luciano Trentini , an expert in the sector, will coordinate it.

Macfrut will host the Biotechnology Symposium promoted by the International Society of Horticultural Science (Ishs), a society that promotes research in all sectors of horticultural sciences. The event promoted by Ishs is organized by the Polytechnic University of Marche with the coordination of Bruno Mezzetti.

Macfrut has always been characterized as a fair of contents presented through thematic halls, coordinated by a team of experts, which focus on the themes of modern fruit and vegetable growing. The scheduled halls are the following: The Healthy Food Show, the Hall dedicated to sustainable products and processing technologies for the production of functional foods with high nutritional value; Biosolutions International Event, the Hall dedicated to natural products for plant protection, nutrition and biostimulation, which has become the most important event in southern Europe; Plant Nursery area, the Hall dedicated to innovation in the nursery sector, a meeting and discussion point for nurserymen, breeders, producers, technicians and researchers; Spices&Herbs Global Expo, which has become the reference event for companies in the market of officinal, aromatic and medicinal plants and their derivatives.

Completing the program of thematic salons: Agrisolar Systems&Technologies, agrovoltaic salon; The Red Planet, an immersive format along the tomato supply chain; The water revolution, Acqua Campus salon, dedicated to the theme of water resources and their saving; Macfrut Field Solutions offers a double dynamic area with test fields dedicated to technologies in the fruit and vegetable sectors.