Pinot Grigio delle Venezie: bottlings over 1.1 million hl since the beginning of 2024

The market trend of Pinot Grigio Doc Delle Venezie, the first Italian still white DOC wine by geographical area and export volumes, remains stable, according to a note. The picture provided by Triveneta Certificazioni – the control body of the Doc Delle Venezie that applies the State mark to approximately 230 million bottles each year – is overall positive, as confirmed by the bottling and stock data: in fact, as of September 1, the availability of Pinot Grigio Doc Delle Venezie is equal to approximately 500 thousand hectoliters, a substantially stable figure compared to the volumes in stock in the same period last year.

The trend of DOC bottlings also remains stable, reaching 1,179,387 hectolitres since the beginning of the year, almost 160 million bottles, in line with the quantities of product bottled in the same period of the previous calendar year. Furthermore, as indicated by the data from Triveneta Certificazioni, a moderate growth in certifications equal to +4% is observed.

“Taking into account the bottling trend, we can count on adequate product availability in line with market demands,” comments Stefano Sequino , director of the Consorzio Tutela Vini Doc Delle Venezie. “We are faced with a stable and balanced situation that, despite the difficulties and a complex economic and geopolitical framework, reflects the state of health of the Doc Delle Venezie. We must also consider, as a further indicator of stability, that over 90% of the volumes currently in stock refer to the 2023 harvest campaign.”

“With respect to the market equilibrium situation, the application of supply management measures remains of fundamental importance,” said Albino Armani , president of the Consortium, “a growth path of the denomination consistently carried forward by the Board of Directors which contributes to maintaining this condition of stability between supply and demand and which represents a great value for international markets”.