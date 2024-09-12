Lollobrogida, at the G7 the agriculture made in Italy "explained to the people"

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, announced that the concepts of "food sovereignty", of "freedom to produce and decide what to eat, which can be guaranteed to all" and the "food of quality, what sees Italy competitive in terms of added value", will be presented in the final document of the G7 Agriculture and Fisheries that will take place from 26 to 29 september in Syracuse, on the...