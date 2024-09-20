Bayer celebrates 125 years in Italy

The 19th century had not yet ended when Bayer landed in Italy: since then the marriage between the historic multinational and our country has been among the strongest.

“We wanted to dedicate our 2024 corporate campaign to this historic anniversary, which aims to immediately unite Bayer with the local territory, thus expressing a strong concept of Italianness,” explains Fabio Minoli , Director of External Relations of Bayer Italia.

The creativity – developed in collaboration with YAM112003 – aims to combine the traditional Bayer logo with the green, white and red colours that make up the Italian flag and represent, at the same time, the three sectors in which the Group operates: agriculture, self-medication drugs represented by pills (this year also marks the birthday of Aspirin) and red biotech, the promising new frontier of life-saving medicines.

To create the images that make up the anniversary number “125” in the colours of the Italian flag, Artificial Intelligence was used, in order to obtain a perfect balance between the brief and the readability of the numbers obtained.

The implementation of the campaign was entrusted to EssenceMediacom with a rich and diversified media plan, which includes national web magazines, the most followed breaking news platforms, social media, sector publications and newspapers from over 50 Italian cities to ensure widespread diffusion of the message and reach farmers, doctors, pharmacists and above all citizens throughout the country.

Bayer Italia reaches a turnover of approximately one billion with over 1200 employees. In addition to the historic headquarters building in Milan, in Viale Certosa, the commercial headquarters of the three divisions - Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science - there is also the pharmaceutical plant in Garbagnate Milanese in the hinterland, one of the most advanced in the world, specialized in the production and packaging of solid drugs, tablets and microcapsules distributed both in Italy and abroad.

Furthermore, for the agricultural area, Bayer Italia has research and development centers throughout the country and a production center in the province of Ancona.