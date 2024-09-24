G7 Agriculture: Modena Balsamic Vinegar at Casa Italia

The Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico di Modena will be, at “Casa Italia Dop Igp” with OriGin, protagonists of the G7 Agriculture and Fisheries, scheduled until September 29 in Ortigia, Syracuse, as part of “DiviNazione Expo 2024” organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests. While waiting for the Acetaie Aperte event, the G7 will be an important meeting opportunity, with the expected arrival of 600 operators and companies from all over Italy with a large traveling exhibition that will bring 200 stands to the streets of the Sicilian city that will showcase the gastronomic excellence of the country.

There will be “Casa Italia Dop Igp”, the pavilion that showcases Italian excellence and brings together all the Consortia for the Protection of Italian Dop Igp agri-food products, coordinated by OriGIn Italia (Italian Association of Geographical Indication Consortia), Afidop (Association of Italian Dop and Igp Cheeses) and Isit (Institute of Protected Italian Salumi) and the Qualivita Foundation, “It is an honor for our Consortium to be at the G7 Agriculture in Ortigia", says Mariangela Grosoli , president of the Consortium of Modena Igp Balsamic Vinegar and Member of the OriGin Strategic Committee - it represents a great opportunity for visibility for Made in Italy and for our sector. Furthermore", continues the president, "the hope is that the Ortigia event will increase the awareness of governments on the importance of protecting Dop and Igp products, which represent not only an economic driving force but are bearers of history, culture, and civilization. of the territories: we hope that this will be an opportunity to team up and strengthen the synergy with the protagonists of the entire international agri-food world. Being at the G", concludes Grosoli , "to represent the sector of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is also a recognition of the role of the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the greatest representative of Italian and European DOP and IGP excellence in the world".

Themes, those of PDO and PGI products, which will be at the center of one of the most anticipated events in the rich calendar of the G7. On September 26, at 10:30 a.m., the conference "Geographical Indications: an instrument of international cooperation" will be held at Palazzo Vermexio in Syracuse, organized by Origin Italia in collaboration with Fondazione Qualivita and OriGin, aimed at promoting dialogue between representatives of international and national institutions, the Italian protection Consortia and their reference organizations. The conference will see the participation of international speakers and will conclude with speeches by the Director General of FAO QU Dongyu , the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests Francesco Lollobrigida and Paolo De Castro , former Minister and MEP.

At 4 pm, again at Palazzo Vermexio, a new opportunity for discussion will be the OriGin members' meeting, an opportunity to discuss and draft a shared document that highlights the value of Geographical Indications, Protection Consortia and their companies. This document will be submitted to the attention of the Ministers of Agriculture and the organizations and institutions present at the G7 Agriculture event. "The primacy that Italy boasts in terms of PDO and PGI products", says Federico Desimoni , general director of the Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico di Modena and OriGin advisor, "brings with it a great responsibility: to be the driving force of both economic and value growth in this sector. In this sense, launching the message at the G7 Agriculture that geographical indications can become a tool for international cooperation represents the first step in a new strategy that combines the theme of protection with that of development. A development that does not want to supplant other instances, but which presents itself as a generative possibility for all countries provided that they are willing to embrace the logic of quality and sustainability".