TuttoFood Milano: 70% of the stands booked 8 months before the event

Eight months before the event, over 70% of the available spaces have already been booked for the first edition of TuttoFood Milano, the event that will trace the future of the food sector on a global level between 5 and 8 May 2025. Companies from 28 countries around the world have already confirmed their presence (Germany, Ireland, Estonia, Poland, Turkey, Egypt, the USA and Peru) to develop business opportunities among the pavilions of the fair and to make their universe of taste and tradition known at the "food week" that will accompany the works in the streets of the Lombard capital starting from 3 May. These are the first balance sheets of the event that will generate an impact of approximately 15 million euros for the Fair and 150 million for the entire city of Milan.

“Not only the number of foreign companies confirmed, but also their quality demonstrate how successful this format is", declared Antonio Cellie , CEO of Fiere di Parma, which organizes the event, with over twenty years of experience with Cibus Parma - which remains a reference for agrifood made in Italy. "We were able to intercept the real needs of companies, to respond to their business needs, product knowledge, relationships. At TuttoFood 2025, we now know, there will be strategic countries not only for Europe but for the entire world, with economies capable of moving the global food market and beyond".

The event, therefore dedicated to the entire global agri-food ecosystem, with operators in the sector - importers, distributors and the most important restaurant and food retail chains - has already registered the particularly significant presence of first registrations from Austria, France, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Portugal, United Kingdom, Thailand, Taiwan, India, USA. In Europe, the presence of Spain stands out, with 28% of registrations on the total with new entries equal to 50%, the Netherlands which triples and Ireland which confirms and doubles. TuttoFood Milano, which will occupy a surface area of 150 thousand square meters at Rho Fiera, increasing the exhibition space of the "old" TuttoFood by 30%, will contaminate the entire city, protagonist of a week of events, in a sort of "Fuorisalone" of food, returning to the Lombardy capital that centrality that had erected it as the world capital of food on the occasion of Expo 2015.

Riccardo Caravita , brand manager of TuttoFood, anticipated that “starting from the weekend before the days of the fair, Milan will be hit by a series of events in many areas of the city that will see foods from all over the world as protagonists: the “TuttoFood Week” wants to follow the success of the Fuorisalone and make Milan the new international capital of healthy and sustainable food. The events”, explains Caravita , “will be recorded in a dedicated guide and we are working to occupy some of the most iconic areas of the city, including the Castello Sforzesco and the Università Cattolica”.

Strategic collaborations are being defined for TuttoFood Milano 2025 with Ice-Agenzia and with the main European associations in the sector, as well as with the historic partner Koelnmesse, which will support the sale of TuttoFood exhibition spaces to foreign companies. From 2026, TuttoFood will move to even years (Cibus to odd years) so as to alternate with Anuga in Cologne, another important international fair of global agri-food.