Ieg Asia Best Italian SME in Singapore

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (Iccs) awarded Ieg Asia Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg), during the Iccs Business Awards '24, recognizing it as 'Best Italian SME in Singapore'. The prestigious initiative highlights the role of companies in promoting international relations and economic collaboration between Italy and the Lion City.

The jury awarded Ieg Asia for its investments in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) sector of Singapore, in particular through Sigep Asia and Sije, and for its commitment to shaping the business landscape of the Lion City and promoting collaboration with Italy. Receiving the award in the presence of the Italian Ambassador to Singapore Dante Brandi , the Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) in Singapore Giorgio Calveri , leaders and representatives of the Italian and Singaporean business communities, were Ilaria Cicero, CEO of Ieg Asia and Francesco Santa , International Business Development Director of Ieg. Carlo Costa , Cco of Ieg, was present.

“I would like to thank Iccs and those who have supported Ieg Asia on this path of growth in a city where more and more Italian companies are landing and which represents the most important economic hub in the entire ASEAN area,” said Cicero . “In just over a year, Ieg Asia has acquired events in the F&B, Ho.re.Ca. and Jewelry sectors from a local and an international organizer, also with the support and consultancy of Algebra Pte. Ltd. of Singapore. Numerous challenges have been faced, others await us: we will continue with tenacity and professionalism to expand our business in Singapore and in the ASEAN countries.”

"This award is an honor for us. And it confirms our commitment to bringing Italian excellence to the world, especially to Singapore, the first destination for our country's exports in Southeast Asia, which in 2023 exceeded 2.8 billion euros (+16.9%)", added Santa . "It is the result of the work and passion of our team, and the trust and support of our partners and customers". "According to estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore's economy grew by 2.7% in Q1 2024: faster than it did in Q4 2023. Also in light of these numbers", underlined Costa , "this recognition is important, as well as demonstrating that the 'Ieg spirit', which motivates us to face the market with curiosity, professionalism, teamwork and attention to detail, is a winner even away from our headquarters, which is always strongly connected to all the Group's offices".

In the meantime, another important recognition has arrived: Italian Exhibition Group is for the second consecutive year the only Italian among the top 27 trade fair players in the world included in the prestigious ranking by Stax - a global strategic consultancy firm - based on the turnover produced exclusively by trade fairs run by the organizers. Also significant is the fact that four of the top 27 positions in the ranking are occupied by industrial or commercial partners of Ieg, which projects the Group's industry leaders into strategic geographical areas such as the Middle East and the Americas. Informa is in fact placed by Stax in first place and is a partner of Ieg with Jgt in Dubai dedicated to the gold and jewelry supply chain. Likewise, partners of Ieg are Koelnmesse (for Sigep China), while Deutsche Messe is a partner of Ieg in Mexico and Canada. Also present in the ranking is Nürnberg Messe, which organizes Focus on Pcb in the Ieg Vicenza trade fair district.