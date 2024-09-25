Padua. Flormart, the Salon of Floriculture organized by Fiere Parma

It opens today, 25 and lasts until 27 September Flormart Green Italy, International Fair of Floriculture, Green and landscape and agricultural chain. On the occasion of the Exhibition that will take place in Padua and is organized by Fiere di Parma, visitors will be protagonists of real experiential areas, realized thanks to the skills of the best professionals of the sector: special areas within which the "Landscape of tomorrow" will be a central theme, offering a contemporary and updated overview of the green in many of its possible declinations.

The event, which covers 7,000 square meters, is enriched by the participation of more than 120 international exhibitors, about 200 Italian and international buyers from over 30Pays. Thanks to the collaboration with Ice Agency, the 2024 edition can boast the participation of Albania, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, the UAE, the UK and Uzbekistan.

The 2024 edition of the Salone presents a rich program of conferences and training meetings that will address crucial issues for the green sector and sustainability. The main themes covered include: the role of urban greenery in mitigating climate change, innovations in the Mediterranean agro-tourism sector, The multidisciplinary challenges in designing green works and the importance of biodiversity through the use of resilient plant species.

The space dedicated to agrivoltaico previews a conference from the title "Agrivoltaico Mediterraneo: experiences in progress" that was organized today by Unifi, CNR and Confapi (University of Florence - National Research Council - Italian Confederation of Small and Medium-sized Private Industry). The theme is to present a agro-ecological system designed according to the principles of agroecology and integrating polyculture with electricity generation, which can reduce competition in land use and create economic externalities, social and environmental benefits for both businesses and territories.

"The excellent economic results of the Italian floriculture sector are a clear testimony to its vitality and potential for development -explains Antonio Cellie, managing director of Fiere di Parma-. Our country is confirmed as a leader in the European and world panorama and for this reason Flormart Green Italy aims to support and amplify this growth, offering a platform where innovation, sustainability and business meet".

Italian floriculture is confirmed as an excellence of the national economy: with exports of around 1.2 billion Euros, Italy is on the podium in Europe and in the world: second place in Europe and third worldwide in the sector, preceded only by Netherlands and Colombia