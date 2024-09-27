Poke: an all-Italian passion

With almost 2 million bowls delivered in the last year alone, Italy dominates the global scene, representing 50% of total poke deliveries via Glovo. This growing passion testifies to the trend of Italians towards healthier food choices, as highlighted by the latest edition of the "Glovo Delivered 2023" report published in November: healthy options have in fact recorded a 20% increase in 2023 compared to the previous year.

International Poke Day promises to be a perfect opportunity to celebrate a cuisine that combines fresh and genuine flavors with a balanced lifestyle, with Italy at the center of this global food revolution.

In the last 12 months, from September 1, 2023 to September 1, 2024, Italy has recorded a significant growth of about 42% compared to the previous year. Glovo delivered an average of 5,123 pokes per day, equivalent to 213 per hour, or 4 every minute. Milan and Rome at the Top, but growth is everywhere While on the one hand Rome, Milan and Turin lead the ranking of cities with the highest poke consumption, on the other hand the numbers are also growing in small provincial cities. Lazio remains the leading region followed by Lombardy, but Campania is recording the most explosive growth: +218%, while Veneto and Calabria are positioned immediately behind with increases of +98% and +87%.

Personalization is the key to success: 58% of pokes delivered via Glovo were ordered with the "Componi il tuo poke" formula, which saw a +65% boom compared to the previous year. Although the "regular" format is the most popular, chosen in 60% of orders, the "small" version saw a +150% surge. And what about ingredients? Salmon remains the undisputed king, but chicken is making its way with a +26% growth. Vegan options are not lacking, with an +18% increase, confirming the growing trend that sees Italy at 16% compared to 2022 in orders of plant-based alternatives (Glovo Veganuary Trends 2024).