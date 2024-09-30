G7 Agriculture: Climate change, AI and Africa in ministers' declaration of intent

The G7 Agriculture Ministers, meeting in Syracuse, adopted the communiqué that officially concludes the work of the Italian Presidency. Among the main points:

- Strengthen agriculture for profitable, resilient, equitable and sustainable food systems.

- Science and innovation in agriculture for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

- Young generations as agents and protagonists of change in agriculture and food systems.

- Sustainable fisheries, aquaculture and food security.

- The G7's contribution to the development of agriculture and food systems in Africa.

The Italian Presidency invited the members of the G7 Agriculture to discuss Food Sovereignty, a topic that has thus come to the attention of the summit for the first time. The commitment to invest responsibly in agriculture and food systems that can provide safe, accessible, nutritious and quality food for all, recognizing the cultural diversity of food and dietary habits, and to reduce food losses and waste from production to consumption, was underlined. The summit highlighted the role of fisheries and aquaculture in food security and nutrition, supporting sustainable fisheries and aquaculture as a fundamental part of the cultural identity of local and coastal communities.

The need for solutions to address climate change and biodiversity loss was reiterated by ministers, who acknowledged the efforts and commitment of farmers and fishers to mitigate climate change and adapt to its impacts. Priority was given to specific strategies and policies to support farmers and fishers in their role as custodians of land, aquatic environments and natural resources. A commitment was also made to strengthen policies aimed at a fair distribution of value within agricultural value chains and food systems, together with a commitment to a rules-based, free and fair, equitable and transparent multilateral trading system.

Emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), which could transform agriculture and food systems by optimising processes and resources were also discussed, underlining the commitment to promote an international environment in which AI and digital agricultural technologies respect human dignity and rights and contribute to strengthening the sustainability and resilience of agriculture and food systems.

A specific focus was given to the importance of promoting youth engagement and employment in these sectors, both to learn from traditional practices and to stimulate innovation and accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, welcoming the results of the G7 Agri-Young Hackathon.

The ministers committed to further strengthen cooperation with African countries and organizations by leveraging synergies, working together to improve resilience to climate variability and promoting the transfer of knowledge and good practices.

Attached to this EFA News is the english version of the release of the communiqué of Agriculture Ministers, on the occasion of the G7 Agriculture 2024.