Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Investindustrial creates Vitalfood
Italcanditi and Csm Ingredientes are merged to supply fruit-based preparations, creams and candied
Competence, customer service and over 70 years of experience in the industrial and craft channels. These distinctive traits are the basis of the link between Italcanditi, a leading company in the production of fruit-based solutions and creams, prepared for yoghurts and ice cream, candied, semi-candied and brown ice cream, and Csm Ingredients, a global player in research, in innovation and the production...
fc - 44324
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency