Investindustrial creates Vitalfood

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Competence, customer service and over 70 years of experience in the industrial and craft channels. These distinctive traits are the basis of the link between Italcanditi, a leading company in the production of fruit-based solutions and creams, prepared for yoghurts and ice cream, candied, semi-candied and brown ice cream, and Csm Ingredients, a global player in research, in innovation and the production...