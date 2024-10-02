RiminiWellness warms up its muscles for the 2025 edition

RiminiWellness, the international manifesto event for the promotion of healthy lifestyles and wellness in motion, will return from May 29th to June 1st to the Fiera and the Rimini Riviera. These are the dates of the 19th edition of the event organized by Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg), a stage for innovation, business and training for the community of enthusiasts, athletes and professionals of fitness, wellness and healthy eating.

After the record-breaking 2024 edition, which saw the event close with over 100,000 visits, doubling the number of foreign visitors and professional delegations from 25 countries, RiminiWellness looks to 2025 with the aim of further strengthening the international and professional dimension, thanks to the development of projects and contents aimed at spreading the culture of well-being, health and longevity.

A successful format that leads the Ieg event to be recognized as a platform that outlines the future trajectories of the wellness industry. A proposal that involves the consumer public, who at RiminiWellness has the opportunity to discover training trends with the most innovative and trendy sports disciplines and competitions for staying in shape. And at the same time it brings together the entire community of professionals, thanks to the presence of companies and brands of global reference for the production and distribution of fitness equipment, technological innovation in the sector, sports clothing, food and nutrition.

Also in the next edition RiminiWellness will be the aggregator of the main institutions, trade associations, public and private organizations, research centers and university institutes, to create a European center for training, updating and specialized theoretical and practical in-depth study for operators and professionals of physical and mental wellbeing.

A four-day event of sport and health that extends from over 190,000 square meters, between indoor and outdoor areas of the Rimini exhibition center, to the Riviera thanks to the development of off-fair content organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Rimini. Over 240 events promoted in the last edition, which have made an area with a high sporting vocation and high accommodation capacity a destination for thousands of athletes and enthusiasts from all over the world. A city, Rimini, which last August entered the "Italian Healthy Cities Network", an initiative promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and which, thanks to the RiminiWellness event, is increasingly becoming the wellness destination for fitness and wellness lovers, both Italian and foreign.