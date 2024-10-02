Galak, 60 years old and still going strong

There are timeless products that have the power to always remain young and alive in the minds of consumers. This is the case of Galak, the iconic white chocolate bar created under the historic Nestlé brand and launched for the first time in France in 1967. Today, that same bar celebrates almost sixty years of history and remains a must in the world of chocolate, standing out for its quality, innovation and tradition. The same values that led to the creation of the new Galak recipe with milk chocolate.

It was around the 1930s when two workers at the Nestlé factory added cocoa butter to Nestrovit condensed milk, creating a bar of white chocolate. But only in 1967 did the production of this chocolate merge with the Galak brand. Thus, from that year onwards, Galak entered Italian homes with its distinctive packaging and unique creaminess and became the protagonist of an artistic production studied in detail. The brand's first advertising campaigns featured some cartoon characters, later replaced, in 2004, by Pluff, a figure resembling a drop of milk.

Galak white chocolate has transformed and been enriched, over the years, by innovations and variations, starting from the Easter egg of the 90s and the Galak Poprì – a bar with crunchy cereals launched in 2019 – up to the Galak Advent Calendar – with the iconic and fun festive friends made with white chocolate and cereals. This year, with the launch of the new Choco Milk bar, covered in milk chocolate and filled with milk cream, Galak becomes a product for the whole family and presents itself with a new visual identity to communicate to the consumer the recipe and the presence of milk that has always distinguished Galak. The product has therefore transformed and innovated over the years, while keeping its fun and iconic soul intact.

“Behind every Galak bar there is a story of passion, quality and tradition,” says Federico Giorgio Marrano , Business Director of the Confectionery Division. “For almost six decades, we have been working to offer our consumers a product that not only satisfies the palate, but also evokes childhood memories and moments of serenity. This is why we created Choco Milk, an innovative product that maintains the essence of the brand and its unmistakable taste.”