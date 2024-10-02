Heineken. The beer of the future: increasingly sustainable and "committed"

The four macro-trends identified by Future Concept Lab - an international research institute where behavioral observation supports strategic consulting for innovation - outline how beer will play a leading role in the future, in a scenario of "Gaseous Modernity", characterized by sudden and fluid changes. A sociality with increasingly green and veg consumption will favor the natural taste of beer and "resonant natural refills": consumption experiences that refer to nature, in outdoor settings and plant-based foods and drinks.

A trend that intersects with beer for its essence as a natural drink with little (or no) alcohol, enhanced by increasingly sustainable production. In the coming decades, the phenomenon of the revaluation of urban spaces as cultural reservoirs of experience will also explode, with moments of growth and convivial fun. Thanks to the transversality of tastes, flavors and alcohol content, beer, the social drink par excellence, will be an extraordinary propellant for these moments, within public establishments "tailored to each customer" and tailored to shared passions. The value of personal time, in an increasingly frenetic world, will intersect with the small joys of a glass of beer for oneself, to celebrate the time of personal occasions, relax and refocus. Finally, a growing trend is social commitment: a dimension that beer and Heineken Italia, in particular, expresses on multiple levels by dialoguing with the Institutions to address the issues of public health, urban decorum, safety and protection.

"In these 50 years, Heineken has been able to conquer the daily lives of Italians and with its investments in Italy it has made a decisive contribution to the development of the entire beer sector, creating wealth and employment for the country", said Alexander Koch , CEO of Heineken Italia, during the event to celebrate the company's 50 years of production in Italy. "Driving the growth of the market, Heineken has promoted a beer culture consistent with Italian food culture and consumption at mealtimes, it has invested in quality and differentiation, helping Italians to move "from beer to beers". In the next fifty years we want to continue to encourage the growth of the category without compromising on quality, to be protagonists of Italians' moments of sociality with our brands. We will continue to always put people at the center, to invest in brands and innovation, with new products and new campaigns increasingly connected with consumers, with their needs and the different consumption occasions".

Heineken, thanks to the Brewing a Better World program, has committed to making its production sustainable and has the goal of reaching zero net emissions in production by 2030, and reaching carbon neutrality on the value chain by 2040. Today in Italy 100% of the electricity used in production comes from renewable sources and in the next few years the CO2 emissions from thermal energy will also be zeroed, which, from 2010 to 2023, Heineken has reduced by 72% (-13% on 2022, which, in absolute value, corresponds to a cut of 3,280 tons of CO2). Furthermore, from the start of its journey in 2010 to 2023, the company has reduced water consumption per hectolitre of beer produced by 57%, for a total of 12.8 million hectolitres saved.

"Sustainability has been a priority for Heineken Italia for years. This is demonstrated by past results but above all by concrete objectives for the coming years: our breweries of the future will be zero emissions by 2030. Furthermore, we will continue on the path of reducing water consumption, which already sees Italy among the best Heineken practices in Europe" with a cut of 3.8 million hectoliters of water in 2023 alone (-13% on 2022)", comments Alfredo Pratolongo , Corporate Affairs Director Heineken Italia. "Sustainability for Heineken also means promoting responsible consumption. It is worth remembering that "Pensaci", the first television commercial entirely dedicated to responsible consumption in the world produced by a brewing company, was launched by Heineken Italia exactly 20 years ago, in 2004. And since then we have continued to convey clear and unequivocal messages of responsible consumption to consumers".