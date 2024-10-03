Supplements. Italy records: 30 million have used them in the last year

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

A healthy sector that looks to the future, focusing on innovation and research. And that hopes for a harmonized regulation at European level for food supplements to make Italian companies increasingly competitive and cutting-edge. These are the main topics discussed today in Rome, during the annual Assembly of "Integratori & Salute", the most representative national reality in the food supplements...