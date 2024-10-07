Unigrains Iberia joins Taste of Italy 2 in the capital of Ñaming

Unigrains Iberia has acquired a stake in Ñaming, a Spanish company that produces sandwiches and other ready meals, as part of a syndication carried out by DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr, the management company of Taste of Italy 2, the company's majority shareholder since July 2024.

Spanish subsidiary of Unigrains, an investor-partner in agri-food companies since 1963, Unigrains Iberia will bring to Ñaming its expertise in the sector, its network of commercial partners throughout Europe and its experience in the out-of-home catering and snacks segments. As a minority shareholder in Ñaming, Unigrains Iberia will support Ñaming's development project led by its CEO Jorge Miranda , and DeA Capital Alternative Funds, focused on organic growth, product innovation and the expansion of distribution channels.

Ñaming is the first investment completed by Unigrains Iberia since its debut in 2023. Unigrains Iberia is an investor in the capital of Spanish and Portuguese SMEs in the agri-food sector and aims to invest between 80 and 100 million euros over 5 years in the capital of companies in the agri-food value chain to support their development projects in external/organic growth, internationalization or equity transitions, working closely with the management teams.

“As investors specializing in similar sectors, we share a deep understanding of the ready-to-eat segment and a shared vision to support the growth and sustainable development of Ñaming,” said Leopoldo Reaño , Managing Director of DeA Capital Alternative Funds.

“Unigrains is currently partnered with more than 80 agri-food companies across Europe and we have already identified several opportunities to explore together. I welcome Unigrains Iberia to the capital of our company and look forward to a solid collaboration focused on our common goals for the next phase of growth,” comments Jorge Miranda, CEO of Ñaming.

For his part, Álvaro Hernández , CEO of Unigrains Iberia, stated: “We are convinced of Ñaming’s potential as a high-performance Spanish leader in a particularly dynamic market segment. We will leverage Unigrains’ resources, know-how and value-added approach to support Ñaming in the future.”