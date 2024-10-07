It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Lorraine Wines: EU Commission Approves New PGI

Appellation reserved for quality white, rosé and red sparkling wines produced in north-eastern France

The European Commission has approved the registration of “Lorraine” wines in the register of Protected Geographical Indications (PGI). The “Lorraine” designation is reserved for quality white, rosé and red sparkling wines produced in the north-east of France, in the departments of Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse and Moselle. The grape varieties come mainly from the region mentioned, while the wines have num...

