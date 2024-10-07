Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Lorraine Wines: EU Commission Approves New PGI
Appellation reserved for quality white, rosé and red sparkling wines produced in north-eastern France
The European Commission has approved the registration of “Lorraine” wines in the register of Protected Geographical Indications (PGI). The “Lorraine” designation is reserved for quality white, rosé and red sparkling wines produced in the north-east of France, in the departments of Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse and Moselle. The grape varieties come mainly from the region mentioned, while the wines have num...
