TuttoFood 2025: Food Excellence Meets the Art of Beverage

TuttoFood 2025, the international event for the agri-food sector scheduled from 5 to 8 May 2025 at Fiera Milano Rho and organized by Fiere di Parma, and in particular by the Cibus staff, will welcome Mixology Experience among its pavilions, a national reference event for the world of vertical beverages of cocktail bars and bartending.

This new partnership with Mixology Experience, which already boasts three editions with more than 450 exhibiting companies and approximately 18,000 admissions to the city of Milan, marks a decisive step towards an integrated and innovative, as well as complete, experience for the food & beverage offering of the event, where the contamination between the two worlds will give rise to extraordinary synergies.

Mixology Experience will be part of TuttoFood with the aim of enhancing the indissoluble bond between gastronomic culture and the art of mixed drinking of beverages, liqueurs and spirits, thus responding to the needs of a market increasingly attentive to quality and creativity in the Ho.Re.Ca sector.

"We are really happy to have Luca Pirola and his team on board TuttoFood and Cibus", says Antonio Cellie , CEO of Fiere di Parma. "It took us very little to find an agreement in light of the indications coming from the market, which asked to develop the Beverage and Mixology area within our events. The national and foreign distribution, on and off trade, has long been hoping for a unique and leading event in Italy in the Food & Beverage world with a clearly B2B and international profile. In the background there is also the recent agreement with Cologne, thanks to which the integrated platform of TuttoFood, Cibus and Anuga has become by far the leading agri-food trade fair offer in the world, allowing exhibitors to select and optimize their investments in trade fairs and events".

Inside TuttoFood 2025, Mixology Experience will have a dedicated area that will be the beating heart of the “Beverage” pavilion. Visitors will be able to attend exclusive masterclasses held by some of the most important bartenders on the national and international scene, explore new mixing techniques and taste cocktails made with excellent ingredients, both innovative and traditional. This space will also be an ideal meeting point for all the trade fair operators interested in exploring the latest trends and forming new business partnerships in a fresh and dynamic environment.

There will also be no shortage of activities outside the fair, which will take shape in the TuttoFood Week circuit, precisely with the Mixology Week with tastings, evenings and activities that will form a busy calendar of events in Milanese spaces such as rooftops, restaurants, cocktail bars, hotels and much more: a true calendar of contamination between the world of food and mixology.

"The entry of Mixology Experience into TuttoFood represents a great opportunity to enhance the contemporaneity of the offer in hospitality, where the meeting between food and beverage will give life to the largest national and international platform for comparison and inspiration for all professionals in the sector. It is the perfect moment to show how new trends, the world of liqueurs and spirits and the world of mixology are a powerful vehicle for innovation and quality within the complete offer of catering activities", explains Luca Pirola , creator of Mixology Experience, a format born from the Bartender.it group (of which he is the founder), market leader in trade events since 2009.

"After three years, the 2025 edition of Mixology Experience finds an ideal positioning that will further strengthen its role as a reference event for business-to-business (B2B), creating new opportunities for professionals, companies and brands across the entire supply chain. Together with our exhibitors, we wanted to find a multiplier of contacts and a trade fair platform visited by thousands of national and international visitors and buyers, and the collaborative interest of Fiera di Parma through a federated proposal to TuttoFood seemed to us to be the perfect, ideal and complementary opportunity to seize. The integration of beverage with the food universe", concludes Priola , "will allow buyers, distributors, importers, decision-makers, stakeholders and industry professionals to live a 360-degree experience, discovering the latest trends, finding innovative solutions both in terms of product and service, and weaving exclusive and professional relationships in one fell swoop, in a highly prestigious international setting such as that of the Rho trade fair district".