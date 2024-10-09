Italian cured meats enchant in the UK

Positive results for the recently concluded promotional campaign dedicated to Italian cured meats in the United Kingdom, created by Ivsi and Assica in collaboration and with the contribution of the Ice Agency. This real tour brought - thanks to the timely involvement of restaurateurs, importers, institutional representatives, students, journalists and influencers - the flavors, tradition and excellence of Italian cured meats to four important cities: London, Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Here the cured meats were described, explained, enhanced, promoted and tasted by the hundreds of guests who came to the events organized by the Ice office in London.

The stages of the promotional journey The program of initiatives, which lasted about five months, began on April 30 in London, where Italian cured meats were the protagonists of the Real Italian Wine and Food event. In this context, restaurateurs, importers and operators deepened their knowledge of Italian cured meats, while ten associated companies had the opportunity to establish new commercial contacts. The central part of the campaign focused on the training world.

At the renowned Welsh catering College Coleg y Cymoedd in Cardiff, on 17 June, over 100 students and professionals from the agri-food sector were involved in a cooking show that highlighted the versatility and taste of our cured meats. The presence of famous chefs enriched the event, underlining the importance of gastronomic training and the use of quality raw materials. On 17 September it was the turn of the City of Glasgow College, which hosted a day dedicated to the history and concrete commitment of the sector in sustainable development.

The meeting saw the participation of over 200 young chefs, who were able to appreciate the cured meats of the Belpaese through guided tastings. The event was enriched by the cooking show by Gary Maclean, winner of the well-known television program “Masterchef The Professional” in Scotland. A brilliant finale in Edinburgh, where from 27 to 30 September a long promotional weekend was staged aimed at celebrating the excellence of cured meats in the most important local Italian restaurants. Dedicated limited edition menus and press dinners attracted the attention of the media and influencers, contributing to the diffusion and valorization of the products protagonists of the project.

“I would like to thank our public sector partners for the passion, commitment and professionalism with which they have promoted Italian cured meats in the United Kingdom,” said Monica Malavasi , director of Ivsi. “These initiatives demonstrate how extraordinary goals can be achieved when public and private institutions work together effectively. The synergy between Ivsi, Assica, the ICE Agency and the consular network in Scotland has in fact allowed us to enhance our Made in Italy, strengthening its presence in a competitive market such as the British one.”