Parma Ham Official Sponsor of the Rome Film Festival

The Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma is preparing to land in the capital, where it will be the official sponsor of the nineteenth edition of the Rome Film Festival, which will be held from 16 to 27 October.

On this occasion, at the Cinema Village, a space will be set up, entirely personalized with the theme of Parma Ham, which will involve visitors in tasting and entertainment activities. Here, the magic of cinema will combine with the sweetness of Parma DOP and participants will be able to spend moments of fun and, at the same time, discover the thousand-year-old tradition behind this gastronomic excellence.

The experience that guests will live will not only involve taste: in a photo booth set up with a seat, clapperboard and megaphone, all personalized Prosciutto di Parma, it will be possible to immortalize your tasting, as if on a real film set.

A special event awaits visitors on Friday 18 October: from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Consortium stand Luca Pappagallo , a character much loved by the public on social media and TV, will meet the public and entertain them with a show cooking dedicated to some recipes that combine Roman tradition with the unmistakable flavour of Parma Ham. The partnership with the Film Festival is combined with a further activity to promote Parma: during the month of October, a special minibus will be in service in the Capital that will cover various lines of the city, completely covered with graphics dedicated to Parma Ham.

"Taking part in such an important event in the world cinema scene makes us extremely proud. This 2024 is all about the theme of the meeting for us. Prosciutto di Parma is a versatile, completely natural product, which has the innate ability to transform every situation into a convivial and sharing moment. And which can create interesting synergies by meeting other excellences, whether they are food specialties or cultural events, as in the case of the Rome Film Festival", comments Alessandro Utini , president of the Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma. "Against the unique backdrop of the eternal city, this event will be an opportunity for us to meet tourists, film buffs and, in general, people from all over the world, to whom we can offer a taste of our tradition and the territory in which it comes to life".

The Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma stand, located in the Cinema Village adjacent to the Auditorium Parco della Musica, will be open every day, from lunchtime to late evening, for the entire duration of the event.