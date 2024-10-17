Nestlé: Global Reorganization in Corporate Top Management

All senior management will now report directly to CEO Laurent Freixe.

Nestlé’s Board of Directors has approved changes to the company’s organisation, which will take effect on 1 January 2025. As a result, Nestlé is also announcing changes to its Executive Board.

The Latin America (Latam) Zone and the North America (NA) Zone will merge to form the Americas (AMS) Zone, which will be led by Steve Presley . He will relocate to Nestlé's headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.

The Greater China Region (GCR) Zone will become part of the Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA) Zone, under the leadership of Remy Ejel . David Zhang will step down from the Executive Board and remain as Chairman and CEO of GCR.

The Europe Zone (Eur) will continue to be led by Guillaume Le Cunff and will not undergo any changes.

"A leaner Executive Board structure and close collaboration of the leadership team at headquarters will increase simplicity, accelerate decision-making and strengthen momentum behind global initiatives," said Nestlé Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe . "We will continue to build on the strengths of our Market Heads to ensure consistent market execution across the Group."

Bernard Meunier has decided to step down from the Executive Board effective March 31, 2025 and will lead strategic projects for the Group. David Rennie , currently Head of Nestlé Coffee Brands, will succeed Meunier as Head of Strategic Business Units (SBU) and Marketing and Sales. Nestlé Coffee Brands, with the exception of Nespresso, will be integrated into the SBU organization.

Nespresso is led by Philipp Navratil , who will join the Executive Board and now report directly to Nestlé's CEO. Navratil is "known for his ability to inspire and motivate people," the group said in a statement. "He has extensive global experience in various roles and a deep understanding of Nestlé."

Nestlé Health Science will continue to be led by Anna Mohl . Starting in 2025, Nestlé’s reporting will include five segments: Zona Ams, Zona Aoa, Zona Eur, Nestlé Health Science and Nespresso. The company will also continue to voluntarily report sales performance each quarter for North America and Latin America within the Zons Ams and for Gcr within the Zone Aoa.

Further changes affect other areas of responsibility:

Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch , Head of Human Resources and Corporate Services, has decided to step down and pursue new professional opportunities. Her area will be divided into several functions to highlight the importance of each of them.

Anna Lenz , currently Country Manager of Nestlé Portugal, will lead Human Resources. She will join the Executive Board. Anna Lenz’s inclusive leadership style cultivates collaboration and enables her team to achieve exceptional results.

Chris Wright , Chief Information Officer, responsible for all information technology and digitalization, will now report to the Nestlé CEO without holding a position on the Executive Board.

Hans-Ulrich Mayer will remain responsible for Business Services and will report to CFO Anna Manz .

Antonia Wanner , who leads the Sustainability Unit, will now report directly to Nestlé’s CEO without holding a position on the Board of Directors. For his part, Freixe added: “With these organizational changes, all key unit leaders who drive our performance and transformation will now report directly to me. This is critical as we refocus our attention on consumers and customers and restore investment in our brands and innovation to expand market share and accelerate our performance. Going forward, we are also placing greater emphasis on Nestlé’s digital transformation into a real-time, end-to-end connected, data-driven and AI-driven organization. I am confident that these changes will optimally position Nestlé for future success.”

On behalf of the entire team, Nestlé's CEO expresses his "sincere gratitude to all colleagues for their extraordinary work, dedication and commitment", along with his "heartfelt thanks" to Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch " for her long-standing service to our company and her great achievements. We wish her all the best. In the meantime, we welcome Anna and Philipp to the Executive Board and look forward to working with them".