Legge di bilancio. Assobirra: "Ridurre accise"

Beverage Baladin open fest, in Turin the festival of Italian craft beer

By the brewery of Teo Musso from 6 to 8 September 100 brands in showcase

From 6 to 8 September, the Baladin Open Fest 2024, the celebration of Italian craft beer will be staged. One hundred craft breweries will be present with more than 100 beers to tap in Turin, in piazzale... more