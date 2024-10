La Liguria a Bari col pesto al mortaio

Fairs RiminiWellness warms up its muscles for the 2025 edition

Appointment from May 29th to June 1st with the exhibition that in 2024 exceeded 100 thousand visits

RiminiWellness, the international manifesto event for the promotion of healthy lifestyles and wellness in motion, will return from May 29th to June 1st to the Fiera and the Rimini Riviera. These are the... more