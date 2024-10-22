China international trust and investment company si libera di McDonald's

Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Citic vende la partecipazione nelle attività del fast food Usa in Cina e Hong Kong per $ 430,3 mln
La società statale cinese Citic, China international trust and investment company Ltd, ha accettato di vendere il suo 19,23% di partecipazione nella società che gestisce la catena di fast food McDonald’s in tutta la Cina e a Hong Kong. L'operazione ha un valore di 430,3 milioni di dollari: la partecipazione in Fast food holdings sarà ceduta ad un'unità di società cinese di private equity Trustar Capita...
