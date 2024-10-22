Sigep World 2025: it's already sold out

Sigep World is running faster and faster and is reaching the main international markets. The event dedicated to the excellence of the Foodservice industry, organized by Italian Exhibition Group, is already registering sold out exhibition spaces with the expansion to two new pavilions - which thus become 30 in total - and is strengthening its internationalization strategy. The fair embraces all the main supply chains: Gelato, Pastry, Bakery, Coffee and is expanding its offer to Pizza.

The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence will be held at Fiera di Rimini from 18 to 22 January 2025, where it will open a new chapter in its global expansion project, which will be implemented at the fair through strategic business matching programmes. 520 top buyers from 91 countries have already signed up to the Top Buyer Program: in addition to the main European countries, there are also participants from the United States, South America, South East Asia and the Gulf countries. From distributors to chains of public establishments, to catering companies, including those of airlines and cruise lines, through hotel groups from all over the world: these are the main players in the Top Buyer Program, which confirms the important work carried out by Sigep World on foreign incoming. A process that involves the direct involvement of the main decision makers in the sector who also adhere to the Premium Program, reserved mainly for European buyers - led by operators from Germany, Spain, Romania, France, Great Britain, Croatia, Greece, Poland, Slovenia and Serbia - and which this year also includes the participation of around 3000 buyers from all over the world.

The spirit of Sigep World 2025 can already be seen in the title of the opening talk of the fair: "Global trends and future scenarios of the gelato and foodservice industry", in collaboration with the greatest experts in the world of the foodservice industry, associations, institutions and partners from the academic world. In fact, it is precisely at Sigep World that the future of the global Out-of-Home will be outlined, thanks above all to the high standing of the events that will offer visitors updated content and news on market developments around the world. The great challenges of Sustainability and Innovation will be the hot topics of the event, ready to anticipate the scenarios of a future in which environmental issues and digital transformations will have to be taken into consideration by companies. Sigep World 2025 also positions itself as a trendsetter for the foodservice industry: a real incubator in which to decipher the most recent innovations and intercept consumer trends.

The foodservice sector continues to be competitive in Europe and around the world. Total spending recorded in France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain reaches over 330 million euros, with a growth of 6.4% compared to 2023. Regarding visits to bars and restaurants, to date the same countries have recorded a slight increase compared to 2023, equal to 0.6%. Looking overseas, consumer spending on Out of Home in the United States is up 3.9% compared to the previous year, reaching over 612 million euros (Source: Circana).